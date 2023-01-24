Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate will commence with the resurfacing of a section of the inbound carriageway of FW de Klerk Boulevard by Wednesday if all goes as planned. City says the work will continue until the end of June 2023, barring any unexpected delays or inclement weather.

According to the City’s Mayco member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas, the inbound carriageway of FW de Klerk Boulevard will be resurfaced between Jan Smuts Street and Heerengracht Street. “This section covers a distance of approximately 400m and work is planned to take place on weekdays between 8am and 4pm to limit the impact on road users as far as possible. “The road will also be realigned to create more space for trucks needing to offload goods at the CTICC, and traffic signals will be relocated as needed,” Quintas said.

He said that flag personnel will direct traffic through temporary detours around the work area for the duration of the roadworks. “Work areas will be demarcated to regulate traffic flow, but road users should please anticipate some inconvenience and factor these into their travelling time,” he said. Quintas further urged the community to co-operate with his team on the ground while the project is ongoing and also asked all road users to be mindful of the construction workers and pay attention to the road signs.

“The resurfacing of this section of FW de Klerk Boulevard will prolong the lifespan of the road, and the subtle realignment will assist with traffic flow in the vicinity of the CTICC. “We have measures in place to help direct residents during the construction period and I want to thank all for their patience and support while we are making these improvements,” Quintas added. IOL