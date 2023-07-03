Cape Town motorist with 167 outstanding warrants worth R148,550 arrested

A Cape Town motorist has landed behind bars after he was bust by the City of Cape Town’s enforcement services for 167 outstanding warrants. The warrants are valued at over R148,550.

The motorist was arrested outside his Masiphumelele home last week. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said the man was one of 375 people arrested over the past week. “The motorist was number 92 on the Traffic Service’s list of the top 100 motorists with outstanding warrants.

“These outstanding warrants represent transgressions like speeding, overloading, and many more driving offences that put the lives of other road users at risk. “Despite the high number of warrants against these offenders, they continue to operate and flaunt traffic laws. “The arrest is a reminder that those who break the law will be found and have to answer for their offences. This directorate is resolute in our commitment to making the roads, and this city, safer for everyone,” Smith said.

Traffic Services recorded 29,611 speeding offences, issued 16,939 fines for various traffic violations and impounded 250 public transport vehicles. Ninety-nine people were arrested of which 89 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 10 for reckless and negligent driving. Law enforcement officers arrested 220 people and issued 3,386 notices.