Rustenburg - Three people died when a car rammed into a stationary car at an accident scene on the N12 freeway outside Wolmaransstad in North West on Saturday. North West Emergency Medical Services said it, together with other medical services providers, responded to a motor vehicle accident around 2am.

"It is alleged that one of the light motor vehicles (Toyota Fortuner) hit a pedestrian and was on the side of the road attending to him when another vehicle came from the back and collided with them. "Unfortunately the pedestrian and two occupants of the Toyota Fortuner were declared dead on scene by the paramedics," said North West Emergency Medical Service spokesperson, Benedict Ledwaba. He said the two other occupants from the other vehicle were transported to various hospitals in Wolmaransstad and Klerksdorp, in critical conditions.

In a separate incident, ER24 paramedics said three people were injured on Friday morning, when their bus crashed into the roadside barriers on the N1 highway outside Bloemfontein. "ER24 paramedics and another service arrived on the scene at 05h45 to find a bus blocking the left-hand lane, partially on top of the barriers. Several people were seen seated along the roadside. "Medics assessed the patients and found only three adults from the 70 passengers had sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found," said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The injured were transported to a provincial hospital for further care. In the Western Cape, four men were injured on Thursday afternoon after they fell from a height whilst working at a factory in Burgundy Estate, Western Cape. "ER24, Life healthcare and the Western Cape Metro EMS arrived on the scene at 15h00. Once inside, medics found four men lying near a scissor lift.

