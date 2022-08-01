Caution: underpass under construction along Dock Road, Cape Town

Cape Town – Motorists travelling along Dock Road in Cape Town have been advised that an underpass to ease traffic flow is under construction.
This comes with a new commercial development being built in Dock Road next to the Audi/VW dealership motorists use to enter and exit the V&A Waterfront.
The two lanes on both sides of Dock Road will remain open throughout the construction phases of the underpass.
Motorists should note that minor adjustments will be made to the alignment, speeds, and flow on either side of the island separation as well as the pedestrian crossings along the affected section of Dock Road.
Motorists are also advised to look out for adjusted road markings and protective side hoardings while construction is under way.
Siblings critically injured after Porsche crashes in Durban CBD
eThekwini removes damaged pedestrian bridge swiftly, but what about other service delivery issues, ask residents
WATCH: Man flees into the ocean in a bid to evade police
IFP calls on KZN Transport Department to clamp down on unroadworthy trucks after Townhill crash
Sanral warns of traffic disruptions on N2 between KwaMashu and Umdloti bridge due to roadworks
Construction of the development is estimated to take nine months and once complete will be new offices for Investec Cape Town.
The development will also have a new fuel station with a forecourt which replaces the old Caltex service station previously on this site.
Motorists are urged to drive with care during this time.