City of Cape Town to host three-day traffic fine roadshow

Cape Town – Getting a traffic fine is never on anyone’s to-do list, but it’s life and the City of Cape Town has announced it will be hosting a three-day traffic fine roadshow at the Civic Centre. The roadshow is set to take place from Wednesday, November 30 until Friday, December 2.

Story continues below Advertisement

The roadshow is a collaboration between the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service, Legal Services and other departments. Members of the public will have access to resolve outstanding fines and/or summons or warrants which include: All fine related inquiries for vehicles registered in their name. Apply for a reduction on traffic fines issued within the City of Cape Town. Pay outstanding fines Enquire about warrants and/or summons issued in their name. Remove administration marks against their name on the Natis systems. Renew vehicle licences. The City said should a member of the public not be able to attend the roadshow, someone can be sent on their behalf provided the individual is able to produce their own identity document, a copy of the identity document of the person who sent them as well as an affidavit giving them permission to act on the other person’s behalf.

According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, this is the first traffic fine roadshow since 2019. He said previous events have shown how popular this initiative is. “It is an opportunity to wipe the slate, and so we encourage members of the public to make use of this opportunity to resolve their fines and ensure happy motoring this festive season.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Not only does it bring peace of mind to motorists, particularly when they are confronted by a roadblock, but it also eases the pressure on our Traffic Service and municipal courts, who can focus on the scofflaws who refuse to take accountability for their transgressions,” Smith said. The traffic fine roadshow will take place pn Wednesday, November 30 until Friday, December 2, from 8.30am until 2pm. It will be hosted on the 2nd floor of the Podium Block at the Civic Centre in the Cape Town CBD. “The City does reserve the right to amend operating times to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Story continues below Advertisement