Driving school instructor, two students killed in KZN horror crash

A driving school instructor and two students were killed in a head-on crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. IPSS Medical spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick, said the trio were en-route to the Eshowe testing grounds.

She said emergency teams responded to the scene of a head-on collision near Bridge 10 on the N2. "The three occupants of the SUV were lucky to escape with minor injuries. Sadly, three occupants in the second vehicle, a local driving school, were all declared on scene by IPSS Medical," she said. Emergency teams have extended their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Three people were killed and three others injured following a head on crash in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Meyrick said the N2 southbound highway is closed for clean up operations.

In a separate crash on the R34, three people were treated for serious injuries sustained when two vehicles collided head-on. Chantell Botha of Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service said the crash occurred near the Dlangubo offramp. "When emergency services arrived, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision.

Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that three patients had sustained serious injuries. The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment," she said.