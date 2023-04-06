Easter Holidays: 2500 vehicles per hour expected on N3 towards KZN, don’t expect fewer trucks

Durban - Traffic volumes are expected to peak on Thursday with 2 500 cars expected to pass on the N3, headed for KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the Easter long weekend. Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession, said satellite stations would be strategically located along the N3 Toll Route as a base for law enforcement, road traffic management and emergency services.

“These temporary road safety and law enforcement satellite stations allow for a swift response to any emergencies that may arise along the route.” In addition, road users can breathe a sigh of relief as no scheduled construction work will be performed between April 6 and 10. “All lanes will be available to accommodate the expected higher traffic volumes. Only emergency maintenance work will be undertaken if required.”

Traffic is expected to peak until 6pm today and on Good Friday from 9am until 12pm. Dhoogra said, on Monday, return traffic to Gauteng is expected to peak at approximately 3500 vehicles per hour northbound between 12pm and 6pm. Talking about road safety, Dhoogra said statistics show the majority of all crashes are caused by human error, whether it is as a result of driver negligence, such as speeding or a lack of concentration.

“In 2022, 77% of all light motor vehicle crashes on N3 Toll Route were caused by human error, compared to 73% in 2021. “The human factor played an even bigger role in heavy motor vehicle crashes, with 85% of all truck crashes in 2022 being attributed to human error, and 80% in 2021.” Trucks make up 44% of all vehicles travelling on the N3.