Easter Monday: Volume of traffic leaving Limpopo for Gauteng rising rapidly

Pretoria – Transport authorities in Limpopo observed an increase in the amount of traffic on the major roads leading out of the province on Monday morning. Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, said traffic volumes began to rise on Sunday night.

“A lot of activity was picked up on the N1, southbound towards Gauteng; the R101; R71; R81; the R579, from Lebowakgomo to Apelcross; and the D4100 from Apelcross to Groblersdal and Marblehall,” Chuene said. “All busy roads are being monitored by traffic officers on visible patrol,” said Chuene. The Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo has appealed to motorists to leave early and to avoid travelling at night as the Easter holiday comes to an end.

“Drivers travelling back out of the province are advised to leave their departure points early, preferably during the daytime, and not drive at night, as the majority of the crashes occur at night when visibility is impaired,” said Chuene. “Drive with caution; avoid the use of cellphones while driving; maintain a safe following distance; take regular breaks; and look out for pedestrians at all times.” Traffic emergencies in Limpopo could be reported by dialling 0800 006 694, Chuene added.

Earlier this month, at least eight people were killed in a car accident in Limpopo, on the N1 northbound towards Musina, when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle. The incident happened just before the Baobab tollgate in Vhembe District and claimed the lives of five men and three women. Eight others were injured. The crash resulted in the temporary closure of the busy road.