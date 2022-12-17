Elderly man held for culpable homicide, drunk driving in Potchefstroom

Rustenburg – A cyclist died and another was injured after they were hit by a bakkie in Potchefstroom, in North West. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the driver of the bakkie failed to stop at the accident scene. He was traced and arrested as he was about to enter his home.

“A 66-year-old motorist is expected to appear before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 December, for culpable homicide and driving under the influence following his arrest by members of the Potchefstroom Flying Squad on Wednesday evening,” Myburgh said. “The police were informed about a white bakkie that collided with two cyclists in Forsman Street, Potchefstroom, but failed to stop. The police successfully traced the vehicle shortly after receiving the report, just as it was about to enter the suspect’s place. “Upon inspection of the vehicle, it was found that it was damaged and had blood stains," she said.

The man was immediately arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a drug with a narcotic effect, culpable homicide and failing to stop after an accident. Paramedics certified the one cyclist dead, while the other was taken to hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition, Myburgh said. “The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, warned motorists to refrain from drinking and driving as the police and other law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to enforce the National Road Traffic Act, 1996 (Act No. 93 of 1996) to ensure that those who transgress the law are dealt with accordingly as part of road safety management,” she said.

In another accident, a minibus taxi driver died after his taxi hit a bakkie in Moretele on the Makapanstad road. It is alleged that a taxi T-boned a double cab. The taxi driver was trapped and was freed by the North West Emergency Medical Services but died after attempts were made to resuscitate him, said Benedict Ledwaba, deputy director of North West Emergency Medical Services. Fifteen passengers were transported to Jubilee Hospital.

In the Free State, police said five people died and five others were critically injured in a head-on collision involving a bus and bakkie on the N1 outside Ventersburg on Friday. A bus travelling to Zimbabwe and a bakkie travelling from Ventersburg to Bloemfontein collided on the N1 road near the Dampoort Crossing in the Ventersburg district at around 1.45pm, said Free State political spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. A man and woman in the bakkie and three others in the bus were certified dead at the scene, while five were admitted to hospital with serious injuries, Thakeng said.