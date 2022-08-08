Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, August 8, 2022

Emergency workers find Nelspruit crash victim’s body found 20m from her car

AN ER24 emergency vehicle. l SUPPLIED

Published 29m ago

DURBAN – A woman believed to be in her 20s was killed was killed when her vehicle rolled multiple times on Sunday evening.

According to ER24’s Russel Meiring, the accident took place off the R37, about 8km outside Nelspruit at around 9.30pm.

“ER24 arrived on the scene to find the vehicle upright some distance off the road in the bushes.

“A man was seated near the vehicle. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained moderate injuries. He was treated and later transported to a provincial hospital for further care.

“Sometime later, the body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found lying 20m away from the car. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead.”

In a separate incident, two men were killed in an apparent hit-and-run incident on the R71 outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, in the early hours of Sunday.

Meiring said they, together with a provincial EMS team, responded at around 4am to find a bakkie in the slow lane.

“Two men were found lying 10m away. Medics assessed the men and found that both had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

IOL

