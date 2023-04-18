Fibre network fault, fog delays flights at Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town - Passengers travelling to Cape Town will be experiencing delays in their flights, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced. This comes as Cape Town International Airport is experiencing delayed flights as a result of a fibre network fault.

On Tuesday, ACSA’s Busi Gcali said the fault had required the airport to temporarily downgrade the Instrument Landing Category status of the airport. The weather has also made it difficult for aircraft to land on Tuesday morning. “Poor visibility conditions due to dense fog around the airport further exacerbated the challenging morning as aircraft were unable to land at Cape Town International Airport and had to be diverted to other airports,” Gcali said.

The delays will affect other airports and schedules. “ACSA’s technicians are currently working on restoring the system and aircraft will be able to land once the fog lifts. The delay in flights meant to land and depart from Cape Town International Airport will have a knock-on effect on other ACSA airports and will impact planned schedules,” Gcali said. ACSA has urged passengers to contact their respective airlines. They could also check for regular updates on ACSA’s cellphone app that can be downloaded on various app stores.