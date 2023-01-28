Five killed in North West road crashes

Rustenburg - Five people were killed in two separate road accidents in North West on Saturday. The Department of Public Safety and Road Management said two people died in an accident on the N4 near Rustenburg in the early hours of Saturday when a bakkie collided head-on with a truck.

"It is alleged that the 25-year-old male driver of the bakkie, who is deceased, was facing an oncoming traffic driving westwards towards Rustenburg. "The bakkie collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction, caught fire and was completely gutted. The debris was all over the road, leading it to be partially closed but has since been reopened," said spokesperson, Oshebeng Koonyaditse. The driver of the truck survived the accident.

Soon after, a motorist travelling towards Pretoria smashed into the accident scene. “(He) lost control of the vehicle which then rolled several times before coming to a stop. The 37-year-old male driver also passed on," he said. On the N12 outside Wolmaransstad, three people were killed when a car rammed into a stationary car.

"It is alleged that a vehicle fatally knocked down a female pedestrian at 1.25am The vehicle then was hit from behind by another vehicle. “The driver and the passenger (of the first vehicle), both women, then died at the scene of the accident," Koonyaditse said. He said four other passengers, three men and a two-year-old infant, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

