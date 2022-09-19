Five SANDF members protecting the border die in horrific crash

Pretoria – Five soldiers deployed to guard South Africa’s border with Mozambique died in a car crash on Saturday. Spokesperson for the SANDF, Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the five died after their vehicle had a tyre burst.

“The South African National Defence Force is saddened by the loss of five members who were part of 9 South African Infantry Battalion (9 SAI BN) that is deployed under Operation Corona, border safeguarding, in Mpumalanga province,” he said. “On 17 September 2022, the members were travelling from Zonstral to Macadamia operational base along the Coopersdal Road when their vehicle lost control after the front tyre burst and collided with a tree.” All five occupants of the vehicle were declared dead on the scene.

“The deceased next of kin have been officially informed and further investigations are being conducted,” Mahapa said. “The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, the Chief of the South African (National) Defence Force, members of the Military Command Council, and the SANDF as a whole is bereaved by the passing of these patriotic soldiers and convey their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.” Last year, five soldiers were injured when an SANDF personnel carrier overturned in Ladysmith.

“The personnel carrier, a Samil 20, was travelling back from Boschhoek training area to 5 SAI for replenishments,” SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said at the time. He said the five sustained minor to critical injured and were treated at the scene before being transferred to two hospitals in Ladysmith for further care. It is alleged that some of the injured were trapped in the mangled wreckage and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life.

