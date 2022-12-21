Rustenburg – A Grade 12 physical science and maths teacher died in a road accident in the Free State while travelling home. Grade 12 teacher Selwyn Petrus Moss died on Tuesday night while travelling home from a marking centre in Bloemfontein. The accident occurred on the road between Bloemfontein and Jaggersfontein.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moss, 34, taught maths and physical science at Jaggersfontein Combined School. Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe said Moss’s death was a big loss to the education sector. He said “at the age of 34, this talented, skilful and energetic teacher” still had much to give.

“So we have been robbed ka nnete (indeed).” Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga conveyed her condolences to Moss’s family and colleagues. “Just when we thought marking had proceeded well without any incident, now we receive the shocking news of this horrific accident,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Motshekga urged motorists to obey the rules of the road and ensure that everyone arrived alive. On Saturday, a policeman who spent the day attending to an accident scene, died in a crash after work in Limpopo. Constable Vongani Baloyi, 37, died in an accident involving his private motor bike and two other vehicles on the R579 next to Sepanapudi, outside Polokwane, on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The member was attached to the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) in Lebowakgomo and had spent the entire day attending to a culpable homicide case where eight people perished in an accident involving a taxi and truck next to Podungwane. “It is understood that soon after concluding the task at the accident scene, the member went to the office in Lebowakgomo and dropped off the official vehicle. He then took his private motor bike and was riding home to Westenburg when (the crash occurred), Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said. “The police were called to the scene and on arrival, the deceased was found under the Toyota bakkie that drove over him and dragged him for several metres.