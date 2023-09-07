Fuel price hikes: Here’s what Cape Town commuters will be paying for Golden Arrow Bus trips from September 18

Already cash-strapped Cape Town commuters are now told to brace themselves as Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) announces its fare increase from September 18. The bus service said it will be increasing fares by an average of 2.7 percent.

GABS General Manager, Derrick Meyer said the company remained cognisant of the impact fare increases have on its passengers and, therefore, it only implements increases when all cost-saving options have been exhausted and absorbing all operational cost increases is no longer possible. “Unfortunately, rising operational input costs, such as fuel, and a legacy of implementing fare increases that are much lower than industry inflation has placed significant strain on the company’s ability to provide the level of services that our passengers expect and deserve,” Meyer said. The price increase effective September 18. Photo: GABS “In addition, contractual rates paid by the Government have also decreased in real terms. As such, we will be implementing an average fare increase of 2.7 percent on September 18, 2023. The pricing of pensioner’s products will not increase,” he said.