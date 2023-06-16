Huguenot Tunnel open for vehicles heading to Worcester

Cape Town - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has advised the Huguenot Tunnel is open to all vehicles from Cape Town to Worcester. This comes after the Huguenot Tunnel was closed on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions which resulted in mudslides and rockfalls.

The Western Cape has been hit by torrential rains and gale-force winds since Sunday. The road agency said class 1 vehicles (light motor vehicles) may now proceed through the runnel from Worcester to Cape Town, however, heavy vehicles are not yet accommodated as the truck check lanes are still covered in mud with big rocks blocking the R101. It further confirmed the Due Toitskloof Pass remains affected with rock and mudslides.

Provincial Traffic officials are on hand to divert motorists in an alternative direction. Sanral Project Manager, Mike Vinello-Lippert said emergency services remain activated. “All emergency services have been activated to clear the road, in order to fully re-open the tunnel to all vehicle classes. We appeal for patience and vigilance during these adverse weather conditions, with strict adherence to speed restrictions,” Vinello-Lippert said.