Investigation launched into crash involving MyCiti bus

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has confirmed an investigation has been launched by its urban mobility directorate to establish the cause of Thursday night’s crash between a Myciti bus and a light motor vehicle. Just after 6pm, the N2 Express bus collided with a white VW Polo along Nelson Mandela Boulevard outbound before Browning Road.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas confirmed that no fatalities were reported. “We are grateful that no fatalities have been reported to the City and I sincerely hope and trust this remains the case. “It is unclear what has caused the accident, this will form part of the investigation. One we have the details, we will be able to inform the public,” Quintas said.

Traffic services enforced road closures at the time and the road was only reopened after midnight. Netcare 911’s spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said two people sustained injuries during the incident. “When medics arrived on scene they found two occupants, an adult male and adult female of the car trapped underneath the bus.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Western Cape Metro Rescue used hydraulic equipment to lift the bus off the car while medics treated and stabilised the injured. “Once freed, both patients who had sustained minor to moderate injuries were transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said. According to Quintas, the investigation will be conducted by the vehicle operating company whose bus driver was involved.

Story continues below Advertisement

The company will be required to submit an incident report to the City as well as the road accident to the SAPS. [email protected] IOL