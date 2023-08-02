Joburg CBD traffic disruptions expected due to march near Gandhi Square

The Joburg Metrobus service has warned passengers to expect disruptions in service on Wednesday afternoon following a march near Gandhi Square in the CBD.
Officials at the city’s bus company said they were expecting disruptions to the service.
“Metrobus is expecting a possible service disruption this afternoon at Gandhi Square.
“Due to an official tip-off from traffic management authority following the march conducted by an unknown group of people at the square,” said the company in a short statement.
The company said it would keep an eye on developments in and around Gandhi Square to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers was not compromised.
Meanwhile, the company said it would continue operating in and around Johannesburg after the Joburg CBD explosion.
It said drivers were observing safety precautions in the city.
IOL