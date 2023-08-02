Joburg CBD traffic disruptions expected due to march near Gandhi Square

The Joburg Metrobus service has warned passengers to expect disruptions in service on Wednesday afternoon following a march near Gandhi Square in the CBD. Officials at the city’s bus company said they were expecting disruptions to the service.

“Metrobus is expecting a possible service disruption this afternoon at Gandhi Square. “Due to an official tip-off from traffic management authority following the march conducted by an unknown group of people at the square,” said the company in a short statement. The company said it would keep an eye on developments in and around Gandhi Square to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers was not compromised.