KZN MEC Peggy Nkonyeni hospitalised after car accident in Ulundi

Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has wished Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and her protectors a speedy recovery after they were involved in a car crash outside Ulundi on Tuesday. The incident is said to have occurred along the R66, when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident after a tyre burst.

The MEC was travelling from her engagement between the premier and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to her next engagement at the Dannhauser Local Municipality, where she was going to launch a youth economic empowerment programme when the accident happened. The programme is expected to see more than 4 000 young people employed by the Department of Transport. Zikalala and the directors-general for the Office of the Premier Nonhlanhla Mkhize were among the first people to arrive at the scene of the accident, and they have since ensured that the MEC and her protectors received the necessary assistance, including urgent medical care.

“MEC Nkonyeni was involved in an accident just after we had concluded a very fruitful engagement with His Majesty the King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to get the Kings guidance on various pertinent matters in the province. “MEC Nkonyeni is currently undergoing complete medical evaluation. She is fully conscious and alert with the premier and the director-general by her side at the hospital. On behalf of the people and government of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish MEC Nkonyeni and her protectors a speedy recovery,” said Premier Zikalala. Premier Zikalala has also assured the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the MEC and her protectors were receiving the best medical attention.

