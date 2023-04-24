Limpopo bus crash leaves one child dead, 86 others injured

Cape Town - A bus crash has resulted in the death of one child in Tzaneen, Limpopo at the weekend. Eighty-six others were injured. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the driver lost control of the bus and it crashed into trees near the Deerpark T-Junction.

ER24 paramedics, along with other authorities, arrived at the scene before 8pm on Saturday, April 22. “ER24 and several other services arrived on the scene at 19h58 to find the bus at the bottom of the small embankment. Several children had already climbed out of the bus and made their way to the roadside. “On closer inspection, medics found the body of a boy trapped between two seats inside the bus. Unfortunately, the child had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” Meiring said.

He said 86 patients were attended to at the scene. “Eighty children, aged between six and 11, were found with injuries ranging from minor to severe, while six adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries. “The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said. During the early hours of Sunday morning, ER24 paramedics attended to another vehicle accident. A bakkie had rolled on the R36. Upon arrival at the scene at about 3.09am, paramedics found the vehicle in an upright position off the road.