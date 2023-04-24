Limpopo bus crash leaves one child dead, 86 others injured

Cape Town - A bus crash has resulted in the death of one child in Tzaneen, Limpopo at the weekend. Eighty-six others were injured.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the driver lost control of the bus and it crashed into trees near the Deerpark T-Junction.
ER24 paramedics, along with other authorities, arrived at the scene before 8pm on Saturday, April 22.
“ER24 and several other services arrived on the scene at 19h58 to find the bus at the bottom of the small embankment. Several children had already climbed out of the bus and made their way to the roadside.
“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a boy trapped between two seats inside the bus. Unfortunately, the child had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” Meiring said.
Ambulance service transports mom and boy with legs broken in N3 crash from KZN to Gauteng
Bystander, paramedics, tried to save girl, 9, killed in two-vehicle crash on the South Coast of KZN
Woman who survived N3 highway crash that claimed her parents’ lives, has legs amputated
Woman flung out of taxi in ‘horror’ crash dies on scene, 15 others injured
He said 86 patients were attended to at the scene.
“Eighty children, aged between six and 11, were found with injuries ranging from minor to severe, while six adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries.
“The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.
The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.
During the early hours of Sunday morning, ER24 paramedics attended to another vehicle accident. A bakkie had rolled on the R36.
Upon arrival at the scene at about 3.09am, paramedics found the vehicle in an upright position off the road.
“Three men were seen lying near the vehicle.
“Medics assessed the men and found that two had sustained severe injuries while the third man had escaped injury. Fortunately, no fatalities were found.
“The men were treated and provided with advanced life support before they were transported to Mediclinic Tzaneen for further care,” Meiring added.