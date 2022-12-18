Rustenburg - A dedicated police constable who had been attending accident scenes, died in a road crash after work in Limpopo. Constable Vongani Baloyi, 37, died in a crash involving his private motor bike and two other motor vehicles along the R579 next to Sepanapudi under Lebowakgomo policing area on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The member was attached to the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) in Lebowakgomo and had spent the entire day attending to a culpable homicide case where eight people perished in an accident involving a taxi and a truck next to Podungwane. “It is understood that soon after concluding the task at the accident scene, the member went to the office in Lebowakgomo and dropped the official vehicle. He then took his private motor bike (and) was riding home to Westenburg when he unfortunately met his untimely death,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said. “The police were called to the scene and on arrival, the deceased was found still under the Toyota bakkie that drove over him and dragged him for several meters.

“Preliminary probe conducted at the scene revealed that the member was following another vehicle and was knocked out of his motor bike and fell on the road. That’s when the other vehicle, a Toyota bakkie drove over him and killed him instantly.” Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, said she was saddened by the death of Constable Baloyi. “It is sad to lose such a committed and dedicated member attached to one of our specialised units because of recklessness of some road users. I urge motorists to be considerate on the road to eliminate this road carnage that continues to rob us (of) beautiful souls,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement