Man found dead with gunshot wound at an accident scene in Rustenburg

Rustenburg - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at an accident scene in Paardekraal near Rustenburg in North West. The man was found dead following an accident involving a minibus taxi and the bakkie.

North West police said an inquest docket as well as reckless and negligent driving cases were being investigated. “I can confirm that Boitekong police are investigating an inquest as well as reckless and negligent driving cases. This came after police were called out to a scene at a robot intersection in Ext 3, Paardekraal, Boitekong on January 1 at about 00:00,” North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, said. She said two passengers in the minibus taxi were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“In the bakkie a male was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head. No foul play is suspected at this stage. Investigation is continuing and the deceased will be formally identified soon,” she said. In a separate accident, ER24 paramedics said 18 people, including two children, were injured when a minibus taxi rolled on the R81 between Tzaneen and Polokwane in Limpopo on Monday afternoon. “ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at 15h44 to find a taxi on its side on the road. The passengers had already climbed out and were seated around the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that 18 had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found,” spokesperson Russel Meiring He said the victims were treated and transported to various hospitals for further care. In another accident, he said 10 people, including a child, were injured when a taxi rear-ended a light motor vehicle on the N12 west in Edenvale on Monday afternoon.

“ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at 17h15 to find the taxi and light motor vehicle parked on the side of the road. Several people were seen seated on the side of the road. “Medics assessed the patients and found that one was in a severe condition while eight others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found.” The seriously injured patient was provided with advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.