Man killed in crash while driving his injured wife to hospital

Johannesburg – A man was killed in a car accident in Silverton, Gauteng, while taking his wife to hospital on Saturday. Emer-G-Med paramedics said the crash occurred on the N4 near the Simon Vermooten offramp.

“On arrival on scene a family vehicle was found to have rolled several times, ejecting the occupants,” said Kyle van Reenan, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med Paramedics. He said a man about 30 years old was declared dead at the scene. A woman of about the same age and two children, aged 12 and 5, sustained moderate injuries.

It is believed the family were on their way to a nearby hospital after the woman was injured in a fall at home. In a separate incident in Gauteng, a mother and her baby had to be airlifted to hospital after a minibus taxi collision in Chloorkop just after 8pm on Saturday. A mother and her baby had to be airlifted to hospital after they sustained critical injuries in a taxi crash in Chloorkop just after 8pm on Saturday. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics Van Reenan said: “Reports from the scene are that multiple commuters were left injured. Two of them, a mother and baby, were found in a critical condition and were treated and stabilised on scene before a decision was made to airlift them through to a specialist facility.”

