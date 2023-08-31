Minibus taxi task team reaches an agreement after Imbizo

After a three-day sit-down, the newly established Minibus Taxi Task Team (MBTT) has reached an agreement. The sitting which was joined by the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape has culminated in a signed agreement that will safeguard commuter safety and outline a clear process for continued cooperation.

The imbizo follows the violent taxi protest which broke out across Cape Town earlier this month. After having a number of vehicles impounded, taxi operators blockaded roads and Santaco decided on a peaceful stay-away, however, things turned violent, and a number of fatalities, injuries, and damage to infrastructure were reported across the metropole. In a joint statement, the parties who sat in the imbizo said it had systematically worked through the enforcement consequences for each of the operating license conditions that it committed to collectively review.

It said the National Department of Transport was also included in this process. “Through extensive consultation and earnest deliberation, we have found common ground on what are fair and rational consequences for most of the operating license condition transgressions,” the statement read. “Underpinning this exercise is the mutual priority of addressing fundamental challenges in the transport sector and deliver functional, reliable, safe mobility for our commuters,” it said.

The MBTT is committed to completing the this task within a four-week period, starting on Thursday, August 31, and will redouble its efforts to find common ground on the outstanding points of disagreement. “While the MBTT fully acknowledges the complexity of the work that still lies ahead, the agreement is a meaningful milestone towards ensuring that minibus taxis continue fulfilling their significant role in the overall transport network,” the statement said. Prior to the imbizo, Santaco filed an urgent interdict against the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government which was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court.