Motorists in Cape Town advised to find alternative routes after roadway collapses during heavy rain

Cape Town – Motorists travelling along Spine Road along the N2 highway and Faure Road in Cape Town have been advised to use alternative routes. According to the City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Traffic Services, Kevin Jacobs the road has been closed for safety reasons.

Jacobs said this was due to a large portion of the roadway collapsing. “The left lane on the N2 inbound at Spine road is flooded. Traffic officers are diverting motorists around the scene. “Motorists are advised to be patient whilst travelling in this vicinity, we advise motorists to seek alternative routes,” Jacobs said.

On Tuesday, torrential rains caused havoc across the Cape as localised flooding was reported in most areas. The City received up to 128mm of rain over a 24-hour period and according to the City of Cape Town this stretched its stormwater infrastructure beyond capacity. Informal settlements were affected the most as people were stuck in water knee-deep.

The City of Cape Town said all departments are deployed to assist with mopping up operations. According to mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas, teams have been sent out across the city to assist residents and motorists with road and other issues. “We had teams working through the night to unblock infrastructure that got blocked, and they are still out there, trying their best to alleviate the impact of the heavy rainfall as far as possible and to assist residents.

“Some roads are closed due to flooding and this will only change once the cold front has passed and the water levels are lower. “I appeal to residents and motorists to please only travel when needed, and if you must commute, please be extra cautious and drive slowly,” Quintas said. [email protected]

