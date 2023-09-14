N3 near Cliffdale closed to traffic after truck catches alight

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department confirmed that the N3 Durban bound, near Cliffdale was closed to traffic after a truck burst into flames on Thursday morning. “For your safety and convenience, we recommend utilising the R103 Hammarsdale as an alternate route. Road users are required to exercise caution and follow the guidance of traffic authorities on site.”

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, said they received numerous calls of a truck well-alight on the N3 near Cliffdale. “On arrival paramedics found that the freeway had been closed by Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials,” Jamieson said. “Paramedics had assessed the driver and fortunately he had escaped injury and had managed to pull the horse separate from the container.”

Jamieson it is unknown what substance the truck had been transporting. eThekwini Fire Department is on scene. “The freeway has been closed until the fire is under control and the recovery has taken place.”

Jamieson urged motorists to delay trips or use alternative roads. Earlier this week, the N3 had been closed to traffic after two trucks caught alight near Montrose. The accident took place just after 7am between Van Reenen and Harrismith, in the Free State.