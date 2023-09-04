N6 crash: Five dead as luxury coach runs over VW Polo after it allegedly skipped a stop sign

Five people were declared dead on Sunday morning during a horrific crash in the Free State. The crash between a Greyhound luxury coach and a white Volkswagen Polo took place at the crossing of the N6 national road and R702 road during the early hours of the morning.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said three men and two women died. “According to the report, the bus which was travelling in the southern direction towards Reddersburg and reportedly ran over the Polo which was travelling from the east direction west, and failed to obey the stop sign,” Covane said. The Volkswagen Polo with the five occupants rolled after impact.

Three of the passengers were flung from the vehicle while the driver and another passenger remained trapped inside. All emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene and the five passengers of the Volkswagen Polo were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Greyhound bus was rushed to a local hospital for treatment for the injuries sustained.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide. The victims of the crash are estimated to be young in age. “All the deceased are still unidentified however, police investigation continues. The Polo was tested and is still registered as 'We Buy Cars' property,” Covane said.