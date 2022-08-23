National Shutdown: eThekwini Metro Police prepared and ready ahead of massive protest

Durban - The eThekwini Metro Police say they are ready for Wednesday’s national shutdown, where hundreds of trade union affiliates are expected to march over the rising cost of living and load shedding. The march forms part of a nationwide shutdown orchestrated by the trade union federations Saftu and Cosatu and will see workers down tools across the country.

Speaking to IOL, eThekwini Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said they are on standby. “The march is a planned march. All arrangements on our side are in place. We are just waiting for tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said the protest was in response to load shedding, the rising cost of living and other economic challenges. Affiliated trade unions would also join the march.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said they were expecting all workers to participate in the action. He said they were demanding radical transformation of society at an economic level, and the national shutdown was organised to show the working class that the only way is to fight back. Cosatu’s KwaZulu-Natal administrator, Zimasa Ziqubu, said workers were expected to gather at the King Dinuzulu Park from 9am.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it would not take part in the shutdown. The SAPS did not respond when asked to comment. IOL