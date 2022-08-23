National shutdown: Pretoria motorists, these are the streets to avoid on Wednesday

Johannesburg - As the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and its allies gear up to take to the streets on Wednesday for the national shutdown, motorists are warned to steer clear of the following streets in Pretoria.
The march is expected to start at Burgers Park where comrades are expected to assemble from 6am and they will begin their march towards the Union Building where they hope to arrive by 10am.
The following streets in Pretoria will be affected by the shutdown:
Francis Baard Street
Nana Sita Street
National shutdown: How businesses can deal with the impact of strike action in the workplace
Union body calls call for action after Uitenhage nurse’s assault
DA and taxi association snub planned shutdown
National Shutdown: Irmsa warns that protests will hurt fledgling economy
National shutdown: Cosatu to march for a sustainable rail system for working class in the Western Cape
Visagie Street
Pretorius Street
Helen Joseph Street
Madiba Street
Sisulu Street
Du Toit Street
Nelson Mandela Drive
Steve Biko Street
Hamilton Street
Saftu and 200 working-class formations and pro-worker non-governmental organisations as well as political parties such as the EFF, PAC, Azapo, the Workers and Socialist Party and others have endorsed and committed themselves to joining the strike.
IOL