Tuesday, August 23, 2022

National shutdown: Pretoria motorists, these are the streets to avoid on Wednesday

File Image. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - As the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and its allies gear up to take to the streets on Wednesday for the national shutdown, motorists are warned to steer clear of the following streets in Pretoria.

The march is expected to start at Burgers Park where comrades are expected to assemble from 6am and they will begin their march towards the Union Building where they hope to arrive by 10am.

The following streets in Pretoria will be affected by the shutdown:

Francis Baard Street

Nana Sita Street

Visagie Street

Pretorius Street

Helen Joseph Street

Madiba Street

Sisulu Street

Du Toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Street

Hamilton Street

Saftu and 200 working-class formations and pro-worker non-governmental organisations as well as political parties such as the EFF, PAC, Azapo, the Workers and Socialist Party and others have endorsed and committed themselves to joining the strike.

IOL

