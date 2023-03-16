Johannesburg – Santaco says minibus Taxi operations are set continue as normal on Monday despite the EFF’s calls for a national shutdown. This decision comes after a meeting between the leadership of Santaco and the EFF, which was held on Wednesday, in Pretoria, to discuss the protest.

In a statement released by Santaco, they said that although they respect the EFF’s reasons to embark on the national shutdown, they will stand by their decision to not partake in the protest. “We want to emphasise that the meeting was cordial, and the views of both parties were respectfully welcomed. Prior to the meeting, Santaco had replied to the EFF’s letter explaining its apolitical stance as a matter of policy, which the EFF respected,” says the statement. The EFF’s courtesy of briefing Santaco on why their protest was justified is therefore welcomed.

“Against this, we therefore confidently believe that come March 20, we will all work together to afford each other space in pursuit of our diverse interests and intended objectives of the day,” it said. Despite opposition parties and different organisations expressing their dissent towards the EFF’s planned national shutdown next Monday, party leader Julius Malema has remained defiant, saying the shutdown will continue. Malema has made it clear that the national shutdown will continue and no one will stop him and his party from protesting against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership of the South African government, rising crime and high unemployment, among some of the rallying calls for the protest.