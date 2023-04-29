Natjoints on high alert amid threats of protest by striking truck drivers on April 30

Johannesburg - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) is on high alert amid threats of a protest by striking truck drivers on April 30. All resources have been mobilised including all key stakeholders to ensure measures are in place to prevent and combat any forms of lawlessness.

Natjoints spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “The Natjoints and respective Provjoints have been meeting daily to monitor the situation and associated risks. “With this said, multi-disciplinary joint law enforcement operations are under way and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality.” Private security companies, through the SAPS E2 project (eyes and ears) have also pledged their support in working together to combat criminality.

This comes after a group of frustrated local truck drivers have warned of a possible national shutdown on April 30 to address various issues, including the demand of a R25 000 basic salary and the employment of foreigners in the trucking industry. According to a notice which was circulated on social media, the other issues that truck drivers want to be addressed include not having cameras inside their cabs, the safety of truck drivers on the roads, the scrapping of labour brokers and for all truck companies to comply with the collective agreement. The Natjoints has urged all those who are partaking in the protest to do so peacefully and respectfully.