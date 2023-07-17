Nelson Mandela Bridge to be closed to vehicles until Thursday afternoon

Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Bridge will be closed to vehicles from 9 am on Tuesday morning until at least 3 pm on Thursday, the JMPD has announced. They said this was being done to allow planned maintenance to take place by the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the bridge would only be accessible to pedestrians. “Motorists are advised to be aware of the planned temporary closure of the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein for maintenance purposes by JRA. “The maintenance and cleaning of the bridge will take place between Tuesday the 18th and Thursday the 20th of July 2023 from 09h00 to 15h00 and this will affect traffic travelling between Braamfontein and Newtown,” said Fihla.

Filha added that the bridge would only be accessible to pedestrians during this period and it will be closed to vehicles from the Bertha Street, Ntemi Piliso Street and Carr Street ends. “The JMPD officers will be present to assist with regulating traffic in the area. “Motorists are urged to be patient for the duration of the closure and to use the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and the Biccard Street Bridge as alternative routes,” said Fihla.