Nine killed in North West crashes, as transport MEC calls for strict law enforcement

Rustenburg - At least nine people have been killed in road accidents in North West since the beginning of April, Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari has revealed. "This is the same number of fatalities the province has recorded for the same period last year. The only fatality recorded on the eve of Good Friday was recorded at 8.45pm in Ikageng in Potchefstroom where a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car.

"The enraged community members became aggressive towards the two occupants of the vehicle and torched their car. They were rescued by the law enforcement officers," Lehari said. The eight others were killed in separate accidents in Mogopela village in Taung, in Ledig near Mogwase, and in Lichtenburg. Lehari sent condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to pedestrians to be extra careful when crossing roads, especially at night.

He also directed that the law enforcement officers apply the traffic regulations strictly. "Do not be lenient on any deviancy, but do so within the confines of the law. We want to reduce the fatalities by at least 25% as we reduced them by 21% during the Christmas holidays. We can do so by being visible on all arterial roads," he said. Lehari has been leading joint law enforcement operations throughout the province since the beginning of April.