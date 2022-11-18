Nitric acid spill sees the N1 between Touwsrivier and De Doorns closed until further notice

Cape Town - A nitric acid spill scene has been contained and officials from the Cape Winelands District Municipality are clearing the area along the N1 and Pass after a truck overturned on Thursday. According to the municipality’s spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto the spill occurred at about 7.10pm after the truck carrying nitric acid, a non-flammable but highly corrosive acid overturned along the Hex River Pass in the direction of De Doorns.

Fire Services from the municipality along with Breede Valley Municipality’s Fire and Rescue were deployed to the scene. At the time of the incident, she said due to the nature of the substance and the possible impact. additional technical support personnel, equipment and protective wear were required at the scene. Commuters and truckers were advised to make use of alternative routes.

On Friday morning, Otto said good progress was being made by crews on the scene as they worked throughout the night to contain the nitric acid spill. “The N1 between Touwsriver and De Doorns will remain closed until further notice. Teams will continue with salvage and clean-up operations, which are likely to take most of the day.

“The gas is currently being pumped from the overturned tanker into a fresh tanker to be removed from the scene so that operations can continue,” Otto said. She said the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services and Spilltech were on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries or loss of life.

The municipality thanked all parties involved who reacted to the scene. Further updates will be communicated. [email protected]