North West clamps down on taxi violence

Rustenburg- The North West province has impounded 54 minibus taxis in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp in a bid to clamp down on taxi violence. This followed recent incidents of taxi related violence in the province, three people were allegedly gunned down in Khuma.

Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari declared Extra Ordinary Measures in terms of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA) 5 of 2009. In terms of the measures, law enforcement will impose heavy penalties in non-compliance to among others, operating on the wrong route, operating from illegal hiking spot and the use of non-compliant vehicles. Lehari said the government had to intercede before the violence spirals out of control.

“The brashness of these intrusions is so brazen that this leaves us with no choice but to restore law and order. As we have seen with the seizure, law enforcement officers will not be lenient with anyone violating the law,” he said in a statement. “We must do what is right and we must ensure everyone is in compliance with the law. Few who will be on the wrong side of the law will be unhappy but many law-abiding citizen will express gratitude.” Fifty-four taxis were impounded for variety of offences that include illegal operation. Some of the legal operators were on routes that were not permitted in their licenses and the use of non-compliant vehicles. Some of the vehicles were released after fines were paid.

Lehari was accompanied by the mayor of Matlosana, head of department, Molefi Morule, and Provincial Regulatory Entity that issues operating licenses and the North West Public Transport Intervention Team, NWPTIT. The team was established by Lehari in September 2021. “We can use the operations to clean up the system of those who are legal and those who are illegal. There are some operators who have vehicles which have been registered and are operating legally whilst on the other hand the same legal operators will have other vehicles operating illegally and this is the source of the conflict,” Morule said. Three weeks ago, 118 illegal minibus taxis were impounded in Mahikeng.