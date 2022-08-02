One hundred people injured as bus overturns on N1, Limpopo

Durban - Approximately 100 people were injured when their bus overturned in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The accident took place on the N1 highway, about 20km outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

According to ER 24’s Russel Meiring, when their team arrived on the scene at about 3.30AM, the bus and trailer was on its side some distance off the road. “Scores of patients were found seated or lying around the bus. “A triage area was set up so the numerous services on the scene could tend to the patients.

“On assessment, medics found that over one hundred people had injuries ranging from minor to serious. “The patients were treated and later transported by numerous services to nearby hospitals for further care.” Meiring said exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

