One killed after car explosion in Germiston

Pretoria – A Gauteng man sustained fatal injuries and another one is in critical condition following a car explosion on Kraft Road in Primrose, Germiston on Monday. “A male was found in a critical condition and was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenan.

“Unconfirmed reports are that the vehicle the men were travelling in was fitted with a device which exploded, killing the one man and injuring the other, however, the South African Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly,” Van Reenan added. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said both victims have not yet been identified. “It is alleged that their vehicle exploded, the cause of the explosion is unknown at this stage and police investigation continues.”