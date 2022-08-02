Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 2, 2022

PICS: 10 injured in minibus taxi crash in Mpumalanga

  • Ten people were injured after the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned in Mpumalanga. Picture: Netcare 911

Published 2h ago

Cape Town – A horror crash in Mpumalanga on Tuesday left 10 people injured.

The accident occurred along the R554 in Vandyksdrif in Nkangala at 6.40am.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, reports indicated that the driver had lost control of the taxi.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest down an embankment.

“Medics found that at least 10 occupants of the taxi had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Herbst said.

On Saturday, one man died and 10 other people including a 3-year-old child were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled about 10km outside Ermelo, in Mpumalanga. The crash occurred just off the R56.

Several people were flung from the vehicle.

