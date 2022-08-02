PICS: 10 injured in minibus taxi crash in Mpumalanga

The accident occurred along the R554 in Vandyksdrif in Nkangala at 6.40am.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, reports indicated that the driver had lost control of the taxi.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest down an embankment.

“Medics found that at least 10 occupants of the taxi had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Herbst said.