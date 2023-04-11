Cape Town – A crash involving a minibus taxi in Cape Town on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of three people. The crash took place on the R300 highway, near Kuilsriver.

The minibus taxi from Harare in Khayelitsha was on its way to Bellville when the incident occurred. The vehicle is believed to have lost control and rolled into a ditch. A taxi from Harare in Khayelitsha that was travelling to Bellville on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, rolled on the R300 near Access Park, trapping the occupants. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) Thirteen people sustained minor to serious injuries in the accident.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring the incident occurred after 9am. “This morning, three women were killed and thirteen others injured when the driver lost control of his taxi, causing it to roll off the R300 in Kuils River, Western Cape. “ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene shortly after 9am to find a taxi on “its side lying in a ditch. Several passengers were seen scattered around the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found thirteen adults had sustained minor to severe injuries. “The patients were treated and provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said. He said the women were only found after a while.

“After a short time, the bodies of three women were found lying beneath the overturned taxi. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. “The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said. According to the City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Traffic Services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, road closures had been put in place and motorists were urged to exercise caution when travelling along the route.

“Two far-left lanes are closed after Stellenbosch Arterial along the R300 northbound,” Bezuidenhout said. On Monday, two men believed to be in their 30s died when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Meyerton, near Vereeniging, Gauteng. According to ER24, the crash occurred in Weilbach Road.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 10pm and found Midvaal Fire Services in attendance. “A bakkie was seen smashed against a large tree, with two men trapped inside. The Midvaal Fire Services had to use specialised equipment to free the men from the vehicle.