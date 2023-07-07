Repairs on traffic signals along the N2 in Helderberg underway

Motorists driving in the Helderberg area in the Western Cape are advised that traffic signals not working will be repaired. “For several weeks, various traffic signals under the control of the Western Cape Government have not been functional in the Helderberg area,” Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) of Infrastructure Tertius Simmers said.

“This has unfortunately caused traffic delays, especially during peak traffic hours. The provincial government apologises for the inconvenience this has caused to motorists travelling in the area.” He said the reason many of the traffic signals were not working was due to vandalism. The vandalism and damaged ranged from vehicle crash damage to theft and unlawful electricity connections.

The affected traffic signals include: – N2 and Reunion Drive/Hlati Drive; – N2 and Overwacht Road;

– N2 and Mondeor Road; – N2 and Sir Lowry’s Pass Road; – R102 and Old Faure Road; and

– R102 and Croydon Vineyard and Olive Estates / Kelderhof. Simmer said the delay in repairs is attributed to a lack of stock of the replacement hardware. He said the initial delay in restoring electricity to the sites has been resolved.

“To mitigate the risk of future vandalism at these sites, the installation of underground concrete chambers is being actioned. The chambers are scheduled, for delivery within the next few weeks,” Simmers said. “A further complication has been a backlog in the supply of the controller boxes. This was due to all stock being bought by a local authority. The infrastructure department is in regular contact with the supplier to ensure that they keep to the committed timeline for delivery.” He further stated he would be engaging with the provincial MEC of mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie as well as the City of Cape Town to support the traffic flow with point duty officers until the traffic signals have been repaired, however, Simmers said he is aware that thi request is resource dependent.