Rumours of another Cape Town taxi strike is fake news, says Santaco

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has slammed rumours that there is another strike planned. This is according to a message sent by Santaco in a WhatsApp group: "We want to categorically state that there is no strike planned by the industry. What is being circulated around is fake news."

South African commuters breathed a sigh of relief after Santaco called off the stay away by minibus taxi drivers on August 10. Messages and posts are doing the rounds hinting at another strike. This is not true. However, minibus taxi leaders in the Western Cape have accused the City of Cape Town of reneging on an agreement struck last Friday after at least six vehicles were impounded over the weekend.

Santaco leaders are now threatening to take the City of Cape Town to court to seek an interdict preventing the municipality and law enforcement from impounding their vehicles. According to a statement released by Safety MMC JP Smith, the 14 impoundments were in compliance with the agreement with Santaco. "Only one was contrary to the agreement with Santaco (for significant overloading - 4 passengers more than the act permits), and this vehicle was released because it hadn't been processed yet. The other taxis were impounded for the serious offences as agreed upon with Santaco, and these are impoundments under the NLTA for (a) vehicles driving without an operating license, or (b) on the incorrect route, or (c) without a drivers license or PDP, or (d) which are not roadworthy."