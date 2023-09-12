Serious truck crash on Kloof Street prompts road closures and hospitalisations

Motorists in Cape Town have been urged to find alternative routes following a harrowing truck crash that unfolded on Kloof Street in the Central Business District (CBD) earlier on Tuesday morning. The incident has prompted a swift response from the City's Fire & Rescue department.

According to Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, the situation is still active and ongoing. Smith provided details of the incident, stating, "A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning. “All services have responded. This is currently an active scene. Motorists are requested to seek alternative routes and avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.”

In an update provided at 11.30am, Smith disclosed that the truck driver and four other individuals involved in the accident have been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. As a result of the crash, road closures have been implemented on Kloofnek Rd. Social media reports indicate that the affected section of the road lies between Ethan and Camp Road, causing traffic disruptions in the area. Commuters and residents are urged to stay updated on the situation, as the clean-up and investigation process is expected to take some time.