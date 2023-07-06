Service delivery protest in Cape Town shuts down N2

The N2 highway in Cape Town has been shut down by protesters on Thursday in what is believed to be a service delivery protest. The protest by residents from the Taiwan informal settlement started at around 3am and stretched along the R300 to Spine Road.

Police were using teargas to disperse the protesters. According to Newzroom Afrika, the Khayelitsha residents said the protests were due to the government’s failure to prioritise housing development. Speaking to the broadcaster, a committee member for the Taiwan informal settlement — which was established in 1985 and one of the oldest informal settlements in Cape Town — said shutting down the N2 highway is a last resort.

He said they have tried reaching out to local government and explained the southern corridor project which was launched in 2018 was supposed to benefit residents in Taiwan, however, this is yet to happen. He said due to non-action from the local government on their grievances, shutting down the N2 had to be done. The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs has urged motorists to seek alternative routes.