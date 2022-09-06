Seven dead as truck and SUV collide near Mall of the North in Polokwane

Johannesburg - A motor vehicle crash where an SUV collided with a truck has claimed seven lives, including two children, on the N1 bypass, near Mall of the North in Polokwane on Tuesday morning. The road was temporarily closed, while law enforcement officers and emergency services attended the scene.

According to Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC's spokesperson, Sam Makondo, the SUV is said to have lost control and collided with a truck. The possible cause of the accident is suspected to be fatigue of the SUV’s driver. Two people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Polly Boshielo sent her condolences to the bereaved families. "It is devastating to wake up to such horrific news. The bereaved families are in our prayers. We pray that they be granted strength to get through this difficult time. Those who are in hospital are also in our thoughts, we wish them full recovery. We continue to urge motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times, for them to arrive alive at their respective destinations," said Boshielo.

