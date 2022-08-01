Siblings critically injured after Porsche crashes in Durban CBD

Durban – Two siblings were critically injured in a horror crash in the Durban CBD on Saturday night. The crash took place on Alice Street in the Durban CBD just after 11pm.

ALS Paramedics said they arrived at the scene just after 11pm to find ‘absolute carnage’. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, paramedics arrived on scene to find carnage. “A single luxurious sports vehicle had somehow lost control and crashed into shop fronts on the roadside. A young girl, believed to be about 11, had been ejected from the vehicle on impact, said Jamieson.

“She was in a critical condition and needed advanced life support intervention to stabilise her.” Jamieson said her brother, believed to be about 9 years old, was found inside the wreckage. “He also sustained critical injuries.”

Jamieson said the driver, believed to be the children's father, sustained moderate injuries. In the early hours of Sunday, four people were injured in a crash on the N2 northbound at the EB Cloete interchange. Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene at around 3am.

“A single vehicle, a Polo VW, had crashed into the barriers before overturning and ejecting the passengers before coming to rest on its side. Two woman and a man believed to be in their twenties sustained critical injuries. Three people were ejected from a vehicle they were travelling in on the N2 in the early hours of Sunday. Jamieson said the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

