Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Southbound lanes on N3 Toll Route re-opened as drivers urged to take proceed with caution

Picture: Twitter/Arrive Alive

Picture: Twitter/Arrive Alive

Published 22m ago

Share

Six trucks were torched on the Van Reenen Pass on Saturday night, leading to the closure of the N3.

A group of armed men reportedly forced truck drivers to stop and allegedly torched the trucks. The drivers were not injured.

By midday on Sunday, the southbound lanes were opened for traffic, following emergency road repairs. The reopening of lanes accommodated both directions of traffic using contraflow.

The northbound carriageway, towards Johannesburg, remained closed until repairs could be completed and the road deemed safe for passage, the N3 Toll Concession said in a statement.

Road users were advised to continue to expect congestion and delays in the area.

"Please slow down and continue to approach the area with caution,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).

“We thank our road incident management partners for the sterling support and continued efforts to restore traffic flow."

IOL

Related Topics:

road accident and incident

Share

Recent stories by:

Molaole Montsho
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe