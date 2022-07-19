Speeding offences doubled in a week, says Western Cape Transport Department

Cape Town - Western Cape MEC for Transport Daylin Mitchell has raised concerns about the high number of speeding offences in the province. He said the number of speeding offences recorded in the Western Cape between July 11 and 17 was 404.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said this was almost double the number of speeding offences recorded the week prior. “I want to send a stern warning to all drivers who are speeding and those who are not complying with the rules of the road. I want to caution drivers and all road users to keep within the speed limit. “Speeding is a serious concern. The faster you drive, the less time you have to respond to an emergency and the more space you need to stop to avoid a crash. Speeding is irresponsible and dangerous,” Mitchell said.

He also called for motorists to show consideration for pedestrians as they are almost always likely killed in collisions with vehicles travelling more than 60km/h. “Slowing down will give you more time to avoid pedestrians on the road. If you are travelling more slowly and you collide with a pedestrian, the pedestrian is more likely to survive. Pedestrians, likewise, are cautioned to only cross the road at formal road crossings. “I urge everyone to play a role in improving road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, passengers and drivers. I encourage motorists to be vigilant on the road, and pedestrians to make themselves visible to motorists, especially at night and in the early morning,” Mitchell said.

Story continues below Advertisement

During this period, the Provincial Traffic Services implemented 175 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province and 30 452 vehicles were stopped and checked. A total of 7 987 fines were issued for various traffic violations, 23 vehicles were impounded and 39 vehicles were discontinued for unroadworthiness. Officers also arrested 59 suspects of whom 41 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Story continues below Advertisement

During this period, 29 crashes were recorded, resulting in 30 fatalities of which 14 were pedestrians. “Never speed. Speeding is especially risky when visibility is poor and when roads are wet. Speeding drivers risk the lives of the people in their vehicles, and the lives of others. “It is best to travel slowly and carefully. It’s the only way that you will be able to react to emergencies in time,” Mitchell said.