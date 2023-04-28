Teen killed after car hits tree on M4

Durban – A teenager was killed in a crash on the M4 near Westbrook in the early hours of Friday. According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the accident claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy.

“On arrival, it was found that the light motor vehicle with four occupants had left the road, hitting a tree before rolling,” said IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick. The 13-year-old sustained fatal injuries. “The remaining occupants were lucky to escape with minor injuries,” Meyrick said.

“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.” He said the SAPS were at the scene and would be investigating further. On Thursday, 13 people were injured in an accident on the N3 Durban-bound before Spaghetti Junction.

Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, said it appeared that a taxi had overturned multiple times, coming to rest on its side. Paramedics found that 13 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. More ambulances were dispatched to the scene. That same afternoon four cars and a truck were involved in another collision on the N3 near Mariannhill.