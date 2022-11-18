These roads will be affected for Joburg Ride cycle race from Saturday

Johannesburg - Road closures are expected between 4am and 6pm on Sunday, 20 November 2022, as the City of Johannesburg will be opening up its roads to cyclists participating in the Virgin Active 94.7 Ride Joburg Cycle Race. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said traffic officers would be deployed to protect the safety of participants, pedestrians and residents during the route of the race and to regulate traffic at all road closures, affected roads, and routes.

Story continues below Advertisement

The following areas will be affected between 4am - 6pm: Diepkloof, Orlando West, Noordgesig, Riverlea, Crown Mines, Selby, Braamfontein, Parktown, Houghton, Athol Oaklands, Kyalami, Lonehill, Kyalami Estates, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Sunninghill, Woodmead, Westcliff, Parkwood, Parktown North, Craighall Park, Blairgowrie, Randburg, Douglasdale, Fourways, Ormonde and Nasrec. Major roads in Joburg that will be affected include:

• Nasrec Road • Randshow Road • Soweto Highway

Story continues below Advertisement

• Booysens Reserve Road • N1S Off-ramp to N17 • N17 • Main Reef Road

Story continues below Advertisement

• M2E • M1N /M2W Roodepoort • M1S • Woodmead Drive/R55

• Pitts Avenue/R55 • Begonia Road • Hawthorne Road

• Main Road • Witkoppen Road • Kingfisher Drive • Alexander Avenue

• Westway Road • Leslie Road • Douglas Drive • Grosvenor Road

• Moray Drive • Cumberland Avenue • Homestead Avenue

• Bram Fischer Drive • Jan Smuts Avenue • Bertha Street

• Carr Street Nasrec Road will be closed off between Randshow Road and Booysens Reserve Road on Saturday, 19 November 2022, at 12pm. The JMPD has urged residents and members of the public to exercise caution and patience for cyclists during the duration of the race and has advised that they make use of the following alternative routes in the affected areas:

• M1N Access from Empire Road and Jan Smuts Avenue • M1N • M2E from Simmonds Street • Rifle Range Road

• Beyers Naude Drive • Empire Road • Rivonia Road

• Oxford Road • Old Pretoria Main Road • Louis Botha Avenue

• William Nicol Drive • N1N • N1S

“We are appealing for road users to acquaint themselves with the traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly,” said Fihla. The 94.7 Ride Joburg cycle race is the biggest annual cycling celebration, which will kick off and end at the FNB Stadium, and includes a long and thrilling 97km cycle through Joburg. Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in this year’s event.