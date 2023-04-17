Rustenburg –Three people were instantly killed in a head-on collision on the N4 highway in Majakaneng south of Brits, North West. North West Emergency Medical Service (EMS) said the three were travelling in a VW Polo that collided with a Toyota Hilux on Sunday.

It is alleged that the Polo made a U-turn on the freeway and faced oncoming traffic and collided with the Toyota Hilux. “On arrival paramedics found a total of four patients. Unfortunately the three occupants of the Polo were declared dead on scene by paramedics and the driver of the Toyota Hilux was transported in a stable condition to the nearby hospital,” said North West EMS spokesperson, Benedict Ledwaba. In a separate accident, ER24 paramedics said three men were killed when a truck and a light delivery vehicle collided on the N11 near the Kilbachen turn-off outside Newcastle on Friday.

The delivery vehicle was found partially smashed beneath the truck. “On closer inspection, medics found a man lying near the delivery vehicle while two were seen lying trapped inside. “Medics quickly assessed the men and found they had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.